Manchester United dealt transfer blow as club director claims Red Devils target is unlikely to leave club in January

Manchester United's hopes of signing Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee have been dashed after the club's director revealed that the forward would not be sold. The Red Devils had set their sights on the Netherlands U-21 international, who has been in impressive form.

Zirkzee has been very important to Bologna this season, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. There has been talk of a move to one of Europe's bigger clubs as the beginning of the January transfer window edges closer.

Manchester United are in the market for a new striker to complement and compete with big-money summer signing Rasmus Hojlund in their frontline. They have been linked with several strikers in recent weeks, and Zirkzee was one of the most recent additions to their shortlist.

Bologna director Marco di Vaio revealed that he expects the 22-year-old to remain at the club beyond the January transfer window. He said that the club did not intend to sell any of its leading stars this winter, saying via Fabrizio Romano:

“The release clause is only valid for Bayern — and in January our top players will not move.”

“How many phone calls have we received? None. And we wouldn’t answer anyway.”

Joshua Zirkzee's contract with Bologna includes a €40 million release clause as well as a 50% sell-on clause to his former club Bayern Munich. The German side also has a buy-back clause in the contract of the striker, in case they wish to re-sign him.

Zirkzee has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 17 Serie A matches this season. The Netherlands U-21 international has come alive in Italy and will be reluctant to make a mid-season switch, as a result.

Manchester United in dire need of transfers

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has often spoken about how his team does not need any signings. However, they could arguably do with some signings, given injuries and the form of some of their players.

The Dutchman's squad have looked like they lack inspiration in attack, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, their most senior forwards, struggling. The duo have scored just two goals apiece in all competitions this season. They have looked off-color for most of the campaign, and have had to spend time on the bench this season.

The Red Devils will look to sign new forwards, especially on the right wing and in the centre-forward positions. They have been linked with Stuttgart hotshot Serhou Guirassy, as well as PSV Eindhoven starlet Johan Bakayoko via Mirror.

With the impending exit of Jadon Sancho and a potential loan move for Amad Diallo, Manchester United will be a little light in attack. They have struggled to deliver consistent performances this season and will be eager to find new ways to alleviate their problems.