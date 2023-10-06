Manchester United dealt transfer blow as target signs long-term deal at current club

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Everton's Jarran Branthwaite, who they consider a long-term replacement for defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine has picked up a metatarsal injury and is set to be sidelined until early 2024 at least. Martinez has already undergone one operation and will go under the knife once again to boost recovery.

Manchester United had shortlisted the Toffees' 21-year-old English center-back Jarrad Branthwaite as a replacement option. However, this move seems unlikely to go through as the player has penned a new deal with Everton running until 2027.

Having signed his new deal, Branthwaite expressed delight, saying:

"To sign this new contract was to show the commitment I have for the Club and show how much it means to me to play for Everton."

The defender shone during his loan spell with PSV Eindhoven last season, with the Dutch outfit keen to make his deal permanent. However, Toffees manager Sean Dyche reiterated the club's desire to keep the player, saying:

"He's someone we were monitoring last year (even on loan). We were hearing good things about him. I spoke to him a couple of times briefly, not too much depth, just a chat really to catch up.

"We made it clear that we wanted him to come back in pre-season and to do what he does in front of us because you can only tell so much through a screen as the stories we heard were very positive.

"He missed a bit of pre-season, which is unfortunate, to get him up to real fitness but he's come into the side and has done well."

The new contract as well as Dyche's statement makes it clear that Manchester United would be better off turning their attention elsewhere.

Manchester United handed boost as Antony cleared to start against Brentford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed Antony is ready to return to first-team action and is ready to start against Brentford on Saturday.

The Brazilian was left out of the Red Devils' squads for a few weeks during his ongoing investigation following domestic abuse allegations by his former partner.

Antony has made five appearances across competitions for United and is yet to open his account in terms of goal contributions.

It will be interesting to see if he can come up to speed within one game or whether he will require some more time.