Manchester United decide date to unveil Ralf Rangnick after agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow - Reports 

The pathway is now clear for Manchester United to sign highly-regarded German coach Ralf Rangnick from Lokomotiv Moscow after the board of the Russian club agreed to let him join the English side.
The tactical engineer will reportedly sign an initial deal to manage the team for six months. Notably, his contract will feature a clause that lets him stay on at Manchester United for another two years in an advisory capacity if another manager is hired at the end of this season. Rangnick is also set to sign his contract at the start of the coming week, with reports suggesting it will probably happen on Monday.
The tactician is famously credited with evolving modern German football, having influenced the careers of Champions League-winning coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. He was also in charge of a fantastic Schalke side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League as well as running brilliant programs at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.
Ralf Rangnick will have a difficult task on his hands. But he will undoubtedly be excited at the prospect, particularly since he has shown a desire to manage in the Premier League in the past. Reports suggest that Ralf Rangnick will take charge of Manchester United for the first time against Arsenal in the Premier League.
With Manchester United floundering in recent seasons, fans will be hoping that the esteemed German can help steer the club in the right direction.
"A good coach is coming to Manchester United" - Jurgen Klopp on Ralf Rangnick
Jurgen Klopp, another German coach with an incredible pedigree, was quizzed on Manchester United and the imminent arrival of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford. Klopp heaped praise on Rangnick, hailing his ability to build teams from scratch. He said:
“Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England and Man Utd. He built most famously two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig.
"He did a lot of different jobs in football but always his first concern was being a coach and a manager. That's what his best skill is, obviously. United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that - that's obviously not good news for other teams!"