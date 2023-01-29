Manchester United defender Harry Maguire explains why Marcus Rashford was unhappy after getting substituted against Reading

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has suggested that Marcus Rashford was left annoyed by Erik ten Hag's decision to substitute him in the side's 3-1 win over 10-man Reading. The Red Devils cruised to victory over the EFL Championship outfit on Saturday (January 28) to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Rashford failed to get on the scoresheet in the win, with Casemiro's double and Fred's fine finish securing Ten Hag's side a place in the next round of the cup. The English attacker was looking to become the first United player to score in 10 consecutive games at Old Trafford.

That didn't happen even though he did have the ball in the back of the net in the first half, but Wout Weghorst was offside in the build-up to the goal. Rashford came off for Alejandro Garnacho in the 68th minute, much to his dissatisfaction. Maguire touched on his teammate's disappointment (via the Mirror):

"Yes it was obviously disappointing for him [Rashford]. I think he’d have been really wanting that record and then the manager subbed him off and I’m sure he wasn’t happy with that either."

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford Breaking the record for consecutive goals at OT would have been incredible, but I'm proud to have equalled Dennis Viollets record #MUFC Unfortunately, VAR got the better of me again today. That's 3 times this seasonBreaking the record for consecutive goals at OT would have been incredible, but I'm proud to have equalled Dennis Viollets record Unfortunately, VAR got the better of me again today. That's 3 times this season 😡 Breaking the record for consecutive goals at OT would have been incredible, but I'm proud to have equalled Dennis Viollets record ❤️ #MUFC

Rashford has been in remarkable form this season, scoring 18 goals in 29 games across competitions. The English striker moved level with Red Devils legend Dennis Viollet on scoring in nine consecutive games at Old Trafford on Wednesday (January 25). He bagged the opener in the side's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Maguire insists that there are more important feats to achieve on the horizon. Manchester United are still competing in four competitions this season:

“Listen, there’s bigger things to win. Although records are nice, it’s a team sport and we need Marcus. Our team needs Marcus fit and ready for these big games coming up. So it’s probably a wise decision from the manager.”

Manchester United fret over Christian Eriksen's injury

Christian Eriksen suffered an injury against Reading.

Manchester United's 3-1 win over Reading was marred by an injury Eriksen picked up after a poor challenge from former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll. The Englishman was sent off for two bookable offenses, but the foul on the Dane was red card worthy.

Eriksen was substituted for Fred in the 57th minute and was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches. Ten Hag has revealed that the club are awaiting clarification (via the Independent):

“It’s always difficult to say in this moment so short after the game has finished. But it’s an ankle (problem). We have to see what is the diagnosis, so it costs us a minimum of 24 hours before we know that and then I can say more.”

UtdPlug @UtdPlug JUST IN:



Eriksen on crutches. JUST IN:Eriksen on crutches. 🚨🇩🇰 JUST IN: Eriksen on crutches. https://t.co/B0aYc6ODse

Eriksen's potential absence will come as a blow for Ten Hag, whose side are in the midst of an intense schedule of fixtures. They face Forest in the reverse fixture of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday (February 1). Manchester United then clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4).

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes