Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez names Arsenal star as his toughest opponent

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez recently named Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus as his toughest opponent yet in the Premier League (via The Telegraph).

The striker has been out of action for over two months due to a knee injury he sustained during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Brazil international enjoyed a bright start to life at the Emirates Stadium, providing seven assists and scoring five goals in just 20 appearances.

Although Jesus' injury put a dent in Arsenal's title challenge, young forward Eddie Nketiah has stepped up and proven his worth in the first team under Mikel Arteta.

Martinez could have joined Jesus in north London, as the Gunners were interested in securing his services in the summer. However, the Argentine defender opted to reunite with former manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, snubbing the Gunners.

The Argentine defender has settled in well at Old Trafford and is looking to help Manchester United push for silverware this season. As for Jesus, Arsenal will be eagerly anticipating his return to the pitch to reignite their title challenge.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update on Gabriel Jesus' injury, stating in a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash against Leicester City on Saturday. He said (via Football London):

"Doing really well he’s been doing quite a lot of work on the ball already and his rehab is going well. Unfortunately, no [with regard to a time frame]. Ask the doctor maybe he'll give you one. The knee’s not reacting so it’s really positive. We want him back as quick as possible, but also respecting the timescale that the doctors and the specialists are giving us."

Manchester United and Arsenal's Europa League Round of 16 opponents revealed

Manchester United and Real Betis are set to clash in the Europa League. With Ten Hag's men in form lately, they will fancy their chances against their Spanish opponents.

The Red Devils will be looking to build on their dominant performance against Barcelona in the knockout round play-offs, as they seek to march on to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will face a stern test against Sporting CP in what promises to be an intriguing battle, with both sides looking to make a statement in the competition.

