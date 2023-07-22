Manchester United defender scores incredible free-kick in eye-catching finish during training before Arsenal clash

Ahead of Manchester United's pre-season game against Arsenal, Lisandro Martinez stunned fans with an eye-catching free-kick goal in training. The Argentine central defender found the back of the net by striking the ball into the crossbar past Deal Henderson.

Man United players took part in a finishing challenge before they start their US pre-season tour against Arsenal. Bruno Fernandes pinged the ball toward their teammates as he set them up.

While Dean Henderson made a few superb saves on goal, Lisandro Martinez gave fans a glimpse of his all-round quality with a few stunning goals, including an eye-catching free kick.

The Argentine central defender joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer and has since been a regular presence at the heart of the Red Devils' defense. He has so far made 42 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, helping the team keep 20 clean sheets.

Alongside Raphael Varane, Martinez has been a regular presence at the heart of the defense for the Red Devils. Known for his bullish approach on the pitch, Martinez showed he is much more than his moniker suggests. "The Butcher", with a few classy finishes in training.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about his team's identity ahead of the Arsenal clash

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are still making progress under Erik ten Hag. While the team has shown notable improvements in terms of their style of play since Erik ten Hag took over as manager, a lot more could be expected with time.

Ahead of the upcoming pre-season showdown against Arsenal, Erik ten Hag explained the style of play he is trying to introduce.

Speaking on the matter, the Dutch manager said (via the Red Devils' website):

"[The messages I am sending to my players are] that we want to do it in the United way. What is the United Way? So what is our identity? And we want to be really successful in that particular style."

Speaking about taking notes from the past successful teams of the club, Ten Hag said:

"So we really looked into the history of Manchester United and we really looked also into the qualities of our players. And then you can say, so what do we want to be? That is, we want to be the best transition team in the world. We want to surprise. We want to play dynamic [football], we want to play with speed and we want to play aggressive out of a very good team spirit. So that is United."

United finished third in the Premier League in 2022–23 and are back in the UEFA Champions League as a result. The team is keen on preparing well for the 2023–24 campaign, and Arsenal will be a great test for the Red Devils.