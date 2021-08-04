Manchester United defender set to sign new deal - Reports

Manchester United continue to move with tenacity in the transfer market this summer. While making new signings, the Red Devils are also working to ensure that they keep hold of their own players by tying them to new deals.

According to reports, the Premier League giants are close to agreeing on a one-year contract extension with fast-rising defender Axel Tuanzebe. The center-back's current contract at Old Trafford expires next summer. Manchester United, though, hold a one-year extension option which they are set to trigger.

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford before joining Aston Villa on loan — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 4, 2021

The report states that the Red Devils have no plans to keep Axel Tuanzebe at the club next season. Once the extension is sealed, the plan is to send the defender on a season-long loan at Aston Villa.

This makes a lot of sense considering the growing competition at the heart of Manchester United's defense. The club recently reached an agreement with Real Madrid over the transfer of Raphael Varane. The Frenchman will likely be the first-choice option to partner Harry Maguire in the upcoming season.

World Cup 🏆

Champions League 🏆🏆🏆🏆

La Liga 🏆🏆🏆

Copa del Rey 🏆

Supercopa 🏆🏆🏆

Club World Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆

UEFA Supercup 🏆🏆🏆



Varane brings a championship pedigree to Manchester United 💪 pic.twitter.com/SmiWdGqvPp — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 27, 2021

With the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones all still at Old Trafford, Tuanzebe will find opportunities to come by if he stays. At Aston Villa, the 23-year-old would get enough playing time to continue his development.

The defender will likely spend next season on loan at Aston Villa.

Competition in Manchester United's squad next season

There promises to be a serious battle for places in Manchester's starting lineup when the upcoming season kicks off. This is due to the smart decisions the Red Devils have made in the transfer market this summer.

Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly will go head-to-head for the two centre-back roles. Jadon Sancho was also lured from Borussia Dortmund and the attacker will look to dethrone either Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood on the flanks.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to add a new defensive midfielder to their ranks before the end of the transfer window. They have been linked with the likes of Saul Niguez, Ruben Neves and Declan Rice, who are all guaranteed to raise the level of competition at the center if they end up moving to Old Trafford.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar