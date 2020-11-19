Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof’s injury setback revealed by Sweden assistant manager

Manchester United have suffered another injury blow at the end of the international break. Sweden national team assistant manager Peter Wettergren has revealed that Victor Lindelof attempted to play through the pain against France, after aggravating a recurring back injury against Croatia.

'The Iceman' has had his fair share of injury troubles since moving to Old Trafford and his absence has cost the Red Devils dearly in the past. However, there’s no denying that Lindelof’s consistency has been invaluable to Manchester United in recent months, especially in a dressing room containing other injury-prone centerbacks in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s repertoire.

Lindelof played 47 games for Manchester United in all competitions last season; only Harry Maguire, his partner at the heart of the backline, had more appearances for the Red Devils. As such, reports of his injury will be a cause of concern at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United defender was desperate to play against France

Lindelof (L) picked up a back injury while on international duty

The Manchester United defender has been repeatedly troubled by his back in the past. The Red Devils will be sweating over his recent injury, which comes at a crucial time for the club. Eric Bailly is on the treatment table again, which means the Reds Devils are suddenly a light on defenders. Axel Tuanzebe may get another chance to impress, after filling in at left-back for Luke Shaw, who went off injured in the Everton game earlier this month.

Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof (both back) & Maguire (bruised foot) to be assessed for West Brom game. #muzone [@TelegraphDucker] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 19, 2020

Lindelof requested to be taken off in the second half while playing for Sweden against France on Tuesday. The Sweden assistant manager has now revealed that the Manchester United defender picked up a back injury during the Croatia game on Saturday.

"Lindelof was in a bit of pain after the match against Croatia, but said that he will give everything for the team. He gave me a signal at half time that he would not go the whole [of second] half. Then I told him to shout when it is not possible."

Questions will be asked about why the Iceman was risked despite suffering from a pre-existing injury ahead of the game, but it appears that Manchester United may have to pay the price. Solskjaer is already missing Luke Shaw with a hamstring injury, but Alex Telles could be set for his first Premier League start after recovering from COVID-19.

🏥 Manchester United will assess Harry Maguire's bruised foot upon his return from England duty, reports @RobDawsonESPN. The Red Devils had already confirmed that they would have to check on Victor Lindelof (back) in an earlier press release.#FFScout #FPL #GW9 #MUFC #FantasyPL pic.twitter.com/MhaAiCmjYY — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) November 19, 2020

The Norwegian will be desperately hoping that the Swedish centre-back will be able to shake off the injury and take the field on Saturday.