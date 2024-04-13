Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala suffers embarrassing moment as Bournemouth score opening goal through Dominic Solanke

Manchester United youngster Willy Kambwala suffered an embarrassing moment that led to Dominic Solanke's effort to open the score in the 16th minute for AFC Bournemouth.

When Alejandro Garnacho lost possession, Marcos Senesi sent through a long ball beyond United's defense that Solanke pursued after. The impressive goalscorer cut inside sharply, leading to Kambwala's sudden tumble, as the 19-year-old defender was unable to keep up.

Solanke took advantage of the time and space he had, moving in just beyond the penalty area before unleashing his effort. With Kambwala down and unable to defend, Harry Maguire and the other defenders might have taken on Solanke, but they were too far from the English striker.

Expand Tweet

Being just 19 years old and somewhat inexperienced in Premier League football, Kambwala's incident is arguably understandable. The defender has mostly played for the reserve teams this season, only getting included in the first team due to an injury crisis at the club. So far, he has made seven Premier League appearances.

Manchester United answered with an equalizer in the 31st minute, despite this setback. Rasmus Holjund, Marcus Rashford, and Garnacho combined well to bring it into the final third. However, it was captain Bruno Fernandes who provided the final shot into the roof of the net after it deflected into his path.

Five minutes later, Bournemouth took the lead again, as the hosts continued to overpower their visitors. Senesi turned creator once again, as he surged into Manchester United's half before providing a pass to send the ball to Justin Kluivert. The winger surged into the box and found his opening, before beating Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana at the near post with a powerful shot.

In the second half, Manchester United were awarded a penalty which Fernandes converted in the 65th minute of the game to make it 2-2. The game ended with the scoreline remaining the same. The Red Devils are currently placed seventh in the Premier League table while The Cherries sit in 12th place.

Poll : Will Manchester United finish in the Top 4 this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion