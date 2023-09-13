Manchester United Director of Football set to intervene in bid to resolve issues between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho - Reports

Manchester United's Director of Football, John Murtough, is reportedly set to intervene in club manager Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho's ongoing dispute.

Daily Mail reported that the Red Devils' Chief Executive Officer Richard Arnold has ordered Murtough's intervention in order to find a solution to the problem (via Express).

Both parties were questioned following their actions before the international break. Ten Hag opted to leave Sancho out of his matchday squad during Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League defeat against Arsenal on September 3. After the clash, the former Ajax boss confirmed that his decision was due to the England international's unsatisfactory performances in training.

He said (via Mirror):

"On his performance on training we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

In retaliation, the 23-year-old winger posted a message on his X account (formerly Twitter) claiming his manager's statements to be untrue. A portion of his statement read:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

Sancho, however, recently deleted the post, which could be a positive sign in reaching a resolution.

"You do it in-house"- Pundit believes Jadon Sancho has had enough at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho (via Getty Images)

Football pundit Darren Bent believes Jadon Sancho has had enough at Manchester United and wishes to leave. The former footballer claims the England international would've looked to keep the matter in-house despite being ousted by his manager, Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old forward has failed to live up to his £73million price tag since arriving at Old Trafford in 2021. In 82 appearances, Sancho has bagged just 12 goals and six assists for the Manchester outfit so far.

The player has failed to start any of the Red Devils' Premier League matches in the 2023/24 campaign, completing a total of 76 minutes across three appearances.

Addressing the current situation, Bent said (via Football 365):

"If he had the intention of staying at Manchester United, of wanting to stay at the club, or had a burning desire to stay, you do it in-house. But the fact he went public tells me he wants out of there. He’s had enough."

Despite interest from Al Ettifaq, an agreement wasn't reached with Manchester United for Sancho's services before the Saudi Arabian transfer deadline last week (September 7).