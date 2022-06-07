"Manchester United don’t have the same pulling power" - Ex-Liverpool star tips 23-year-old to snub Old Trafford move in favor of Anfield switch 

Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson has backed Benfica star Darwin Nunez to pick the Reds over Manchester United this summer.

Erik ten Hag's United and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are on opposite ends of the spectrum at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp’s side played all the available matches in the 2021-22 campaign. They won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, and finished runners-up in the Champions League. United, on the other hand, went trophyless and missed out on a Champions League spot, finishing sixth in the Premier League.

While the Reds look prepared to take on any team in the world, the Mancunians need heavy reinforcements to even compete for the top four.

Both English giants are believed to be interested in Benfica’s 23-year-old sensation Darwin Nunez. When asked to comment on the matter, Johnson claimed that United's glory days were behind them, and were no match for the Anfield outfit. Speaking to Betting Odds, Johnson said:

“You’d think Núñez would head to Anfield if it’s between Liverpool and Manchester United. As we know, United don’t have the same pulling power they once did.”

“There was a time when Manchester United came calling then the answer was ‘yes’. That’s not the case at the moment, so if Liverpool and Manchester United are going head to head for him then I’m sure he’d pick Liverpool over United.”

Darwin Nunez prefers Liverpool over Manchester United

Darwin Nunez, who bagged 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Benfica in the 2021-22 season, has become one of the most sought-after forwards in world football. Both Erik ten Hag’s United and Klopp’s Reds want him on their books, but the player already knows where he wants to play.

According to the Independent, the Uruguayan striker favors a switch to Anfield over Old Trafford. The player’s camp, however, are open to listening to United’s proposal.

The player, who has over three years left on his contract, is currently valued at £100million by the Portuguese club. If Jurgen Klopp’s side agree to the astronomical transfer fee, Nunez will become the most expensive signing in the club's history.

The record is currently held by former Southampton center-back Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman joined the club for a whopping fee of £76.19 million in 2018.

