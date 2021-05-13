Manchester United draw up 6-man summer transfer shortlist - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a six-man shortlist for the summer transfer window.

According to Eurosport, the Red Devils are hoping that Borussia Dortmund will accept a bid in the region of £77 million for Jadon Sancho. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also said to be interested in Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Yves Bissouma and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United seem to be heading in the right direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They currently occupy second place in the Premier League table and will face Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final on May 26.

Manchester United are a couple of signings away from becoming genuine contenders for the Premier League and Champions League titles next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will, therefore, look to make some statement signings this summer.

The Red Devils have had a long-standing interest in Jadon Sancho and seem set to get their man this summer. The England international reportedly has a gentleman's agreement with Borussia Dortmund over an exit from the club this summer if they receive the right offer.

Manchester United are also said to be interested in signing a striker this summer despite Edinson Cavani signing a one-year contract extension with the club this week. The Red Devils have been linked with Erling Haaland since his RB Salzburg days.

The Old Trafford outfit could also be eyeing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane. The Englishman is reportedly frustrated with the north London outfit's inability to challenge for trophies and could seek a move away from the club this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

In addition, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly eager to sign a top-quality defender this summer. Raphael Varane has just one year left on his current deal with Real Madrid and is reportedly keen to move to the Premier League.

Manchester United could also be in the market for a defensive midfielder. Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has been one of the breakout stars of the Premier League this season and could be in line for a move to one of Europe's elite clubs.

Manchester United are likely to focus on signing Jadon Sancho and a centre-back rather than a striker

Jadon Sancho has been Manchester United's top target for well over a year. Despite having a number of options in attack and signing Amad Diallo in January, the Red Devils are likely to resume their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund sensation this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also said to be eager to sign a top-quality defender as the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly continue to lack consistency.

Manchester United's decision to extend Edinson Cavani's contract with the club could result in the Red Devils dropping their interest in Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.