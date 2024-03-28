Manchester United dressing room send message to Jadon Sancho with social media blackout 

Manchester United players seemingly made their feelings clear on a possible return to the team for Jadon Sancho. As per Sport Bible, none of the club's top stars liked a photo posted on Instagram by the club wishing the winger on his birthday, indicating his situation with the side.

The 24-year-old had a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag after being left out of the game at Arsenal in September. The Dutchman criticised Sancho's output in training, which led to the attacker firing back, claiming that he was being made a scapegoat.

He was frozen out of the first team for the remainder of the season, training with the youth side. Sancho secured a loan move to Borussia Dortmund in January. In eight appearances in the Bundesliga , he has scored one goal and set up two.

Youth player Amir Ibragimov was the only player to like United's Sancho birthday post. It was similar to when Manchester United wished him good luck ahead of the move to Germany, with Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka the only players liking the post.

The Bundesliga side are keen on making Sancho's loan spell permanent. With his contract set to expire in 2026, he could return to Old Trafford in the summer.

Gareth Southgate heaps praise on Manchester United star

England manager Gareth Southgate was full of praise for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. Ahead of his first start for the national side against Belgium, he praised the teenager for his tactical understanding.

He said (via press conference):

"He seems very calm. You can see he is taking everything in.

"Talking to him tactically, he seems able to take all those concepts on. A lot of young players now, with their academy education, are able to do that. You can see his comfort with the ball and receiving in tight areas.

Mainoo made his debut earlier this week, coming off the bench for a short cameo in the 1-0 loss to Brazil. Subsequently, he earned a start against Belgium, playing alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in midfield.

The 18-year-old has impressed for Manchester United since making his debut in November, bagging two goals and as many assists in 23 appearances across competitions.