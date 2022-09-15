Manchester United duo miss out as England name squad for UEFA Nations League

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have once again missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

According to Sky Sports, Rashford is still yet to recover from the knock he picked up during the Red Devils' 3-1 victory over Arsenal two weeks ago.

Sancho has only been called up by Southgate once since the Three Lions lost against Italy in the European Championship final last summer. The winger endured a difficult debut campaign for Manchester United last term, scoring just five times in 38 appearances.

Sancho has been more impressive in recent outings. However, he faces an uphill task to force his way back into Southgate's plans ahead of the FIFA World Cup later this year.

Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling are the wingers who have been selected to face Italy and Germany in the Nations League.

Meanwhile, Brentford forward Ivan Toney has been rewarded for his fine form with his first call-up to the senior squad.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls • Sancho — 6 PL starts in 6 apps

• Grealish — 1 PL start in 2 apps



Also, Sancho has more PL goal contributions this season than Mount, Grealish, and Bowen combined but they're all selected ahead of him.



Manchester United defensive duo given England call-ups despite lack of game time

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are clearly favorites of Southgate and played key roles in England's European Championship run last summer. However, since they have been dropped by Erik ten Hag, United have won four consecutive Premier League games.

Despite their lack of game time, the duo have once again been selected for the squad. Kalvin Phillips and Ben Chilwell are also surprise additions to the list following their recent lack of game time.

Southgate has once again decided to call up four right-backs in the form of Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James. This is England's final international break before they head to Qatar to face Iran in their World Cup opener on November 21.

Chris Broad @chrisbroad93 England @England Gareth Southgate has named a 28-man squad for our #ThreeLions ' upcoming games against Italy and Germany: Gareth Southgate has named a 28-man squad for our #ThreeLions' upcoming games against Italy and Germany: Sancho been in form, Grealish has been horribly out of form. And Harry Maguire hasn’t even been playing. When was the last time Shaw and Philips played significant minutes? What’s the point in Southgate going to games if he doesn’t watch them? twitter.com/england/status… Sancho been in form, Grealish has been horribly out of form. And Harry Maguire hasn’t even been playing. When was the last time Shaw and Philips played significant minutes? What’s the point in Southgate going to games if he doesn’t watch them? twitter.com/england/status…

