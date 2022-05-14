Manchester United duo had to be pulled apart after training ground bust-up: Reports

It seems like there is no end to the problems at the Manchester United camp, with the latest reports pointing towards another conflict. Sky Sports reported that two senior players from the Red Devils squad had a go at each other towards the end of their training session on Thursday.

The clash between the two got to a point where they had to be separated. Ralf Rangnick gave his squad four days off following their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their last Premier League fixture. The Manchester United players returned to training at Carrington on Thursday after their break but their session ended prematurely due to the sour incident.

Teammates who witnessed the bust-up were reportedly left stunned as all the players were called back to the dressing room. The two involved in the altercation have not been named. The Red Devils will not be involved in another game until next Sunday, May 22, when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the last game of the campaign.

WelBeast @WelBeast Manchester City getting Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund's best player for £22M less than what Manchester United paid for Jadon Sancho.



One Manchester club went to Dortmund and got robbed while the other went there a year later and committed daylight robbery without violence. Manchester City getting Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund's best player for £22M less than what Manchester United paid for Jadon Sancho. One Manchester club went to Dortmund and got robbed while the other went there a year later and committed daylight robbery without violence.

Manchester United are currently placed sixth in the Premier League, with 58 points from 37 games. Despite a win in their final fixture, the Red Devils could end up in the Europa Conference League next season if West Ham, who are seventh, manage to win both their remaining games.

The Sun claims that tempers have been boiling over due to a disconnect between Rangnick and the players and the manner in which training sessions are conducted. The woeful results of the last few months have not helped restore this relationship.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo calls for patience with incoming manager

The Portuguese striker has been the saving grace for the Red Devils on numerous occasions this season and is their top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions. The performances from his teammates have let him down but Cristiano Ronaldo is optimistic about the arrival of Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year old told Manchester United's official website:

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. But we need to give him time. Things need to change the way he wants."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Van der Gaag told Ajax three weeks ago of his intention to sign for Man United. Manchester United are preparing contracts for both Mitchel van der Gaag and Steve McClaren as they will join Erik ten Hag, becoming part of the new coaching staff in the next weeks.Van der Gaag told Ajax three weeks ago of his intention to sign for Man United. Manchester United are preparing contracts for both Mitchel van der Gaag and Steve McClaren as they will join Erik ten Hag, becoming part of the new coaching staff in the next weeks. 🔴🤝 #MUFC Van der Gaag told Ajax three weeks ago of his intention to sign for Man United.

The Dutchman capped his final days at Ajax by guiding them to another Eredevisie title last week, the third under his reign. The Red Devils faithful will hope that the board supports ten Hag and backs him in the recruitment process so he can make a difference at Old Trafford.

