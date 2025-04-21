Manchester United edge closer to signing 18-year-old French attacking prodigy: Reports

Manchester United are close to signing Enzo Kana-Biyik from Le Havre in the summer transfer window, if reports from MUFCMPB on X are to be believed. It is also reported that the 18-year-old attacker is a free agent, and United do not have to enter into negotiations with the French club.

Kana-Biyik is seen as someone who can offer a lot to Manchester United in the final third, and fulfils the INEOS group's criteria of signing young players alongside big names. The 2007-born forward has not made an appearance in the Ligue 1 as yet for Le Havre, but has played once for the France U18 side in March this year.

Le Havre are currently battling relegation in the Ligue 1, and will not be too concerned about letting Kana-Biyik leave. With reports of Rasmus Hojlund being shipped out to Serie A in the summer window, United would need more young attackers who can showcase their true potential at Old Trafford.

However, Kana-Biyik will most probably be sent on loan if he is signed by Manchester United. Head coach Ruben Amorim, who was appointed in November 2024 after his predecessor Erik Ten Hag was sacked, will be looking to rebuild the squad this summer, and Kana-Biyik is one of his targeted players.

Manchester United are doing well in the UEFA Europa League, but not in the Premier League

While Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers has been one player whom Amorim has been keen on bringing to Old Trafford, RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons too has been in their eyes. However, while these players will be expected to fit directly into the starting lineup, Kana-Biyik's signing is one for the future.

Meanwhile, Amorim was recently in the news for indirectly saying that his priority is the Europa League, which could mean more minutes for Manchester United's youngsters in the Premier League. In their 0-1 defeat to Wolves on Sunday (April 20), several youngsters such as Harry Amass and Tyler Fredricson started the game.

"It's not the best moment or the best season to put some kids to play because again they need a strong base to really show what they can do, but in this moment we need to do it. Sometimes you have surprises. Ayden [Heaven] just played -- and I can be honest -- because we had a lot of injuries in that moment, but today I think of Ayden as my player," said Amorim (via ESPN).

"[Harry] Amass did really well [against Lyon] so we don't know. Chido [Obi], when he played he played quite well. It's a difficult moment, it's not the right moment for the kids to play, but if we have to do it we will do it," he added.

United have had a terrible time in the Premier League this season, and are currently ranked 14th in the standings. However, they have done well in the UEFA Europa League, having just beaten Lyon in the quarterfinals to proceed to the next stage. They have been drawn with Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals.

