Manchester United emerge as probable destination for 26-year-old defender after offering €15 million per year in salary: Reports

Manchester United have emerged as the most likely destination for Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji who is expected to leave the club this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with the 26-year-old defender for a number of weeks. According to SportBild, Akanji holds the ambition to play in England with Manchester United one of the most serious contenders.

The Swiss centre-back is currently under contract at Dortmund until the summer of 2023 and earns an annual salary of €5m. The German club offered him a contract extension with an increased wage of around €8m. However, the player rejected the proposal and is reportedly looking to earn around €10m.

Patrick Berger @berger_pj @SPORT1 Manuel Akanji has rejected a latest offer of €9.5m salary p.a. to extend his #BVB contract (running until 2023), as we already reported. Been told Manchester United are very keen to sign him in summer. Price tag: €30m. Reunion at #MUFC with his buddy Jadon Sancho? Manuel Akanji has rejected a latest offer of €9.5m salary p.a. to extend his #BVB contract (running until 2023), as we already reported. Been told Manchester United are very keen to sign him in summer. Price tag: €30m. Reunion at #MUFC with his buddy Jadon Sancho? 🔴⚪️ @SPORT1

United have reportedly offered the centre-back wages of around €15m and are currently considered his most likely destination.

Manchester United’s potential move for Manuel Akanji could turn out to be a masterstroke

Harry Maguire's big-money Manchester United move has already been branded a failure. He was signed from Leicester City for a record fee of £80m in 2019.

The centre-back is caught out too often and is not great at one-v-one defending. He also does not have enough pace to play in a high-pressing defensive system. The Red Devils will be looking for Maguire's direct replacement, who can be expected to slot in straight into the starting lineup.

The likes of Ronald Araujo, Stefan de Vrij and Matthijs de Ligt have been linked with United in recent weeks.

However, all of the above options are expected to be expensive, with Manuel Akanji appearing to be the obvious, affordable option. The club will need to bring in a number of players in the summer with a plethora of senior stars expected to leave.

Other most-linked players include Araujo. However, the 22-year-old will need to develop further and reportedly wishes to stay at Barcelona, who want to keep him too.

Akanji is a finished product who is available on the cheap and has the pace to play alongside Raphael Varane in a high-intensity system. That is a skill the club might soon have to accept that Maguire simply does not possess.

Edited by Aditya Singh