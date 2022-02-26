Manchester United emerge as ‘top favorties’ to sign 28-year-old forward: Reports

According to various reports, Manchester United are now the top favorites to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The England international has wanted to leave the club for a while now. With Manchester City trying to sign Erling Haaland, Manchester United have a clear path to go for the Englishman.

Manchester City tried their best to sign Kane last season and made several offers, the last one being for €150 million. But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to sell the player at any cost.

Along with Kane, the Red Devils are also trying to get former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino to the club. The current Paris Saint-Germain manager is expected to be approached by United to replace Ralf Rangnick, who is currently the interim manager at the club.

Kane and Pochettino have a very good working relationship, having worked closely together at Tottenham Hotspur. The duo have played 242 games together, in which Kane scored 169 times for the Argentine.

Kane is currently in the final two years of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur. The England captain started playing for Spurs in the 2014-15 season. Since then, he has appeared for the club 254 times in the Premier League and scored 170 goals while assisting 36 times.

The 28-year-old is a Premier League veteran. If Manchester United are able to combine the forces of Kane and Pochettino, they may have one of the best strikers in the world on their hands.

Manchester United set to sign Harry Kane as Manchester City turn their attention to Erling Haaland

After last year’s failed attempt to sign Kane, Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola have reportedly given up on tying to sign the player. They are now targeting Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is one of the biggest prospects in world football. The 21-year-old has 21 goal involvements in just 14 Bundesliga games this season. Such a striker could help Manchester City transform their squad completely and he is at the top of the club's list.

Manchester City do not want a repeat of what happened with Kane last season. They are reportedly prepared to offer everything Haaland wants to make sure he signs with them.

Hence, the Tottenham striker could be easier for Manchester United to sign if he leaves the north London club in the summer.

