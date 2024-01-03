Manchester United enter race to sign Brazilian midfielder linked with Barcelona: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to rival Barcelona in their attempt to sign Atalanta's Brazilian midfielder Ederson on a permanent deal.

Ederson has come into prominence since his switch to Serie A from Brazil. The 24-year-old joined Salernitana in January 2022. Atalanta signed him six months later after he impressed in Italy.

Barcelona director Deco is reportedly a huge fan of the midfielder and has been monitoring him for a while. The club are on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder to strengthen their squad.

Manchester United are also keen to add a new defensive midfielder to their squad. The club have been linked with Benfica starlet Joao Neves, but his release clause could prove to be a serious obstacle for them.

Ederson will be a more financially feasible target for Erik ten Hag's side. Barca reportedly approached him in the summer but could not afford his fees, and Manchester United will now look to trump them in January, as per Goal.

The Brazilian midfielder has featured 23 times for Atalanta this season, scoring five goals from his midfield position and providing an assist.

The Red Devils have done multiple deals with the Italian side, including the signings of Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo in recent years. Atalanta Ederson signed for a reported fee of £12 million in 2022.

Why Manchester United and Barcelona are seeking midfield reinforcements

Manchester United and Barcelona are in similar situations with their respective midfield configurations.

The Red Devils are reportedly out to sign a young, experienced defensive midfielder to take over from Casemiro and ease the job of young Kobbie Mainoo.

Barca have also failed to get the best out of veteran Oriol Romeu, who joined the club in 2023. They signed the Spaniard for around €10 million as they looked for a replacement for Sergio Busquets, but his performances have been far from ideal.