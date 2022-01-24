Manchester United evaluating 4 candidates to take over as permanent manager at the end of the season - Reports

According to reports, Manchester United are keen to finalise a permanent manager before the end of the season. Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui are in the fray for the coveted job.

United's board has been heavily criticised by fans and pundits alike for their handling of the managerial situation this year. They initially delayed the sacking of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the team's abysmal performances, including a 5-0 drubbing against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Many believe that if they had sacked the Norwegian then, they could have signed Antonio Conte as their next manager. However, the delay saw Tottenham Hotspur sack Nuno Espirito Santo, and get Conte to replace him.

United Journal @theutdjournal JUST IN: The process for the



JUST IN: The process for the #mufc's managerial appointment will start in the coming weeks and the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui will all be considered

Manchester United went on to sign Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for six months with an additional two-year consultancy role. They are now looking for a permanent manager before the end of the season.

Pochettino has been highly linked with the job in the past as well. With rumours of Paris Saint-Germain looking to sign Zinedine Zidane as their manager, Pochettino could be a favourite for the United job.

Meanwhile, many fans reportedly prefer ten Hag over Pochettino, due to his playing style and exploits with Ajax in recent years.

Challenges for the next Manchester United manager

One of the biggest expectations from the new manager at Old Trafford would be to win silverware, mainly the Premier League title. However, a bigger expectation would be to play the 'United way'.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford in 2013, there has been no real identity in how Manchester United play. They seemed to play a counter-attacking style under Solskjaer, but even that vanished this season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Erik Ten Hag's defensive record at Ajax could edge him into pole position to pip Mauricio Pochettino and Ralf Rangnick to the Manchester United job in the summer.



(Source: Daily Mirror)

Now under Rangnick, United are trying to develop a high pressing system. This seems to be developing slowly, but having the German coach for just six months doesn't help the cause.

Hence, the new permanent manager will be expected to find and enforce an identity to United's play. Moreover, he'll need to manage young players from the academy to global superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo. Bringing a cohesiveness to the team with all these contrasting figures can be a daunting task.

It will be very interesting to see how the new Manchester United manager goes about his job.

