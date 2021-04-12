Manchester United to resume their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly reignite their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. The Serbian has repeatedly been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent years, but a deal has failed to materialize.

According to Gazetta Dello Sport, Manchester United could be bracing themselves for Paul Pogba's exit this summer and are lining up Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement for the French midfielder.

Milinkovic-Savic has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Serie A during his time with Lazio. He has scored 46 goals in 240 appearances for the Italian giants in his six years at the club.

The 26-year-old has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United in recent years. He could finally move to one of Europe's top clubs in the summer as he approaches the prime of his career.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has just one year remaining on his contract with the Red Devils. The Frenchman's agent, Mino Raiola, publicly stated his client's desire to leave the club in the summer earlier this season.

Pogba, however, has managed to turn his Manchester United career around in recent months by putting in a number of impressive performances. The 27-year-old was also instrumental in United's 3-1 victory over Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

The Frenchman, though, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus in recent months. Manchester United could look to cash in on the midfielder rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. This could pave the way for a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Manchester United will also need to sell some key players if they are to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has a wealth of midfielders at his disposal. The club have one of the strongest midfield lineups in the Premier League but are in desperate need of a new striker and a defender in the summer.

The Red Devils could be tempted to sign Milinkovic-Savic this summer if he is made available by Lazio. Solskjaer, though, will have to part ways with the likes of Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic to raise funds to sign the Serbian.