Manchester United not expecting out-of-favor midfielder to seal January exit - Reports

Manchester United reportedly believe Jesse Lingard will not part ways with the club during the January transfer window. The attacking midfielder has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs in recent months.

According to Manchester Evening News, Lingard could opt to stay at United due to the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim boss until the end of the season.

The England international reportedly believes he could receive more game time under the management of the German tactician.

Lingard will enter the final six months of his contract with Manchester United next month. The 28-year-old has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the Red Devils and is widely expected to run down his deal with the club.

Jesse Lingard rose to prominence at Manchester United during the 2017-18 campaign. He scored eight goals in 33 appearances in the Premier League that season and was considered an integral member of the Red Devils' starting line-up.

Lingard has suffered a massive fall from grace in recent years at Old Trafford. He failed to make a single Premier League appearance during the first half of the 2020-21 campaign for Manchester United.

He was sent out on loan to West Ham United for the second-half of last season in order to receive regular playing time and rejuvenate his career.

Lingard scored nine goals and provided four assists in 16 league appearances for David Moyes' side and was widely considered to be one of the signings of the season.

He returned to Manchester United last summer and opted to stay at Old Trafford after reportedly being guaranteed regular playing time by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lingard has, however, had to make do with a bit-part role for the Premier League giants this season. He has started just two games in all competitions.

The Manchester United youth product has therefore been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent months. West Ham United, Newcastle United and Arsenal have all expressed interest in the midfielder.

Manchester United need to sell some fringe players before making any new signings

Manchester United currently possess a number of midfielders and attackers at the club. The likes of Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata have struggled to break into United's starting line-up this season.

Anthony Martial's representative Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News last week that his client has grown frustrated with the lack of game time he has received at United. The Frenchman is keen to leave the club.

Manchester United will be keen to sell Jesse Lingard in January rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

The Red Devils are believed to be keen to sign a new defensive midfielder. They have been linked with moves for the likes of Boubacar Kamara, Ruben Neves and Tyler Adams in recent weeks.

Manchester United, however, will need to either sell or loan out the likes of Lingard, Martial and Van de Beek in order to reduce their squad numbers and wage bill.

