"Manchester United are exploring the market" - Fabrizio Romano claims Red Devils are looking to sign replacement for exit-linked star

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United will dip into the transfer market to sign a new second-choice goalkeeper to replace the outgoing Dean Henderson.

Henderson spent the 2022-23 season on loan at newly promoted Nottingham Forest but has since returned to Old Trafford. The England international played just 18 times in the Premier League last season as a thigh injury kept him out for the majority of the campaign.

Dean Henderson was expected to join Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis, but is currently attracting interest from Crystal Palace.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Palace see Henderson as an ideal replacement for Vicente Guaita. His exit will therefore prompt Erik ten Hag's side to look for a second-choice shot-stopper to play as Andre Onana's understudy.

The renowned Italian journalist posted the following on Twitter (X):

"Manchester United are exploring the market for new second goalkeeper — with 2/3 names being considered."

He added:

"Dean Henderson, still expected to leave with Crystal Palace now interested to replace Guaita."

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Fabrizio Romano does not mention who is on Manchester United's shortlist to replace Dean Henderson if he does leave. The Red Devils were linked with a move for Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki before he decided to join the Belgian side Sint-Truidense.

Manchester United are in dire need of a second-choice goalkeeper should Henderson depart in the coming weeks. Their other backup option, Tom Heaton, is currently injured and is expected to remain on the sidelines for a few more weeks.

United have already spent big on a goalkeeper this summer when they signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a fee of around £47 million. The Cameroon international was signed as a direct replacement for David De Gea, who left the club on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

Erik ten Hag's side have had a fruitful summer transfer window and are expected to add a few new faces, including another goalkeeper. They have already signed the likes of Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, and the aforementioned Onana in this window.

Dean Henderson has had an underwhelming time at Manchester United

Dean Henderson came through the Manchester United youth system. The England shot-stopper, however, never managed to nail down a place as the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford due to the presence of David De Gea.

Since making his debut back in 2020, Henderson has managed to make just 29 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. He did briefly replace De Gea as the club's number one goalkeeper towards the back end of the 2020-21 season, but that was the best it could get for Henderson.

Henderson has had multiple loan spells away from United in his career so far. He has been sent out on loan to the likes of Stockport County, Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest.

At the time of writing, Henderson is currently serving as Andre Onana's backup at Manchester United. He has been on the bench in each of United's opening two matches in the Premier League.