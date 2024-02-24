Manchester United eye €70 million move for Brazilian as Raphael Varane replacement - Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as a replacement for Raphael Varane as part of their summer shake-up. The Red Devils are keen on signing the Brazilian defender, who is valued at around €70 million by his Italian club.

Juventus have enjoyed a resurgence in the Serie A this season, quietly climbing back to the summit of the league after their abysmal performance last season. The Bianconeri have leaned on a new wave of stars at the club, and former Torino man Bremer has been among standout performers.

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United invariably means a lot of changes will be made at the club, including changes in personnel. The futures of a number of players are uncertain, especially central defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans.

Varane is set to run out of a contract in the summer after the Red Devils declined to trigger an extension in his contract earlier this season. The former France international has not received an offer for an extension, indicating that the club are willing to move him on.

Manchester United will now look to sign Gleison Bremer from Juventus in the summer, as per Italian publication Tuttosport. The player's agents have spoken with Juventus about a possible move to England, and the Italian club are prepared to sanction a deal for the defender.

Bremer has featured 24 times in Serie A this season, missing just one league game for the Bianconeri. The Bianconeri have added Tiago Djalo to their first-team squad ahead of next season as part of their steps to replace the 26-year-old Bremer.

Manchester United dealt with Hojlund injury blow

Manchester United have suffered a severe injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash against Fulham. The Red Devils announced that they will be without striker Rasmus Hojlund for a couple of weeks after the Dane picked up an injury.

Erik ten Hag's side will be without the 21-year-old for two to three weeks due to a muscular problem. This leaves the side without a recognised senior striker as Anthony Martial also remains out through injury.

The injury suffered by the young striker comes after a sensational run of form in the Premier League for the side. The former Atalanta man managed to score in six successive games for the Red Devils, becoming the youngest player in history to achieve this feat aged just 21.