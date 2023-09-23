Manchester United eye former Real Madrid manager as Erik ten Hag replacement - Reports

Manchester United's patience with Erik ten Hag seems to be wearing thin, and the club is already planning a potential change in the leadership, as per Fichajes.

The recent string of defeats, including losses to Bayern Munich, Brighton and Arsenal, with multiple goals conceded, has raised serious concerns at Old Trafford.

In anticipation of a potential change, Manchester United has already begun compiling a list of possible replacements, and the frontrunner for the role is former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. During the summer, Zidane was widely expected to take over the managerial reigns of Paris Saint-Germain. However, negotiations with PSG fell through, leading to Zidane's current availability.

Zidane has been keeping a close eye on managerial vacancies, well aware that top clubs often part ways with their managers following a shaky start to the season. Manchester United, an option he could find appealing, allowing the Frenchman to work in the English football landscape, a dream unfulfilled during his playing career.

Alternatively, Zidane is also considering waiting until the end of the season, as it is increasingly likely that Carlo Ancelotti will step down as the head coach of Real Madrid. This would open the door for Zidane to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he three-peated the Champions League and won many other domestic titles.

Zinedine Zidane's future remains uncertain as the managerial roundabout turns, but his experience and reputation make him a hot commodity in football management. United's interest adds another layer of intrigue to what could be the next chapter in the career of a football legend.

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans backs goalkeeper Andre Onana after a difficult start to his debut EPL season

Jonny Evans, the experienced defender who recently returned to Manchester United from Leicester City, has supported goalkeeper Andre Onana. Despite Onana's challenging start at Old Trafford, Evans remains confident in his abilities to succeed.

Onana, 27, joined United from Ajax this summer in a £47.2 million deal, reuniting with his former manager, Erik ten Hag. However, the goalkeeper has initially struggled, registering just one clean sheet in his first six appearances for the club.

Acknowledging the difficulty of adapting to a new club and how difficult it is to adapt quickly, Evans said via UtdPlug:

"He [Onana] didn't have to do it [talk to the media after the match] and maybe he was a bit hard on himself. He replaces David de Gea, who was here for a long time. Again, remember that David, early in his career at Manchester United, had a bit of a hard time adapting and we saw the career he had at the club."

