Manchester United eye former Real Madrid star as Jadon Sancho replacement - Reports

Manchester United has set sights on a former Real Madrid sensation, Takefusa Kubo, as Jadon Sancho's replacement in the team. As per Football Transfers, Manager Erik Ten Hag has sent scouts to Spain on a mission to monitor the performance of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Takefusa Kubo.

Expand Tweet

According to the report, Ten Hag's representatives scrutinized the recent La Liga game between Mallorca and Real Sociedad, with particular attention given to Zubimendi and Kubo. The Dutch manager has identified the defensive midfield position as a critical area requiring reinforcement.

Zubimendi, a promising talent, is among the top targets. This move comes in response to concerns about the drop in form of Casemiro, who is set to turn 32 by the end of the current season. His frequent injuries have exacerbated the club's worries, necessitating the acquisition of reliable cover in this vital role.

Takefusa Kubo, the former Real Madrid prodigy, is also generating interest from other elite European clubs apart from Manchester United. Kubo's versatility is a significant selling point, as he can operate effectively on either wing.

Kubo's potential arrival is expected to fill the void left by Jadon Sancho. The England international will likely depart in the January transfer window, following his public disagreement with ten Hag and dropping performances at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Kubo has bagged 14 goals and 11 assists in 54 appearances for Real Sociedad across different tournaments.

The Los Blancos agreed to permanently transfer Kubo to Sociedad in a deal valued at €6.5 million in 2022. Although the Spanish giants still retain some of the winger's playing rights.

A Madrid Universal report also claimed that the Los Blancos are eyeing a reunion with Kubo after his recent performances at Sociedad. However, it will be interesting to see if Man United would successfully allure Kubo to join their ranks in the Premier League or if he would continue playing in Spain.

Manchester United teammates impressed by Sofyan Amrabat's heroics in 2-1 win over Sheffield United in EPL

Manchester United secured all three points in a hard-fought 2-1 away victory over Sheffield United on Saturday, October 21. The match saw Diogo Dalot score a late second-half winner to help United win their fifth Premier League game.

While Erik ten Hag's team may not have dazzled, the heroics of Sofyan Amrabat impressed Manchester United teammates. Many players, including Hannibal and Dalot, admired Amrabat under his recent Instagram post.

Mejbri simply wrote, 'wow', expressing his admiration for Amrabat, who was responsible for holding the midfield in Casemiro's absence. Meanwhile, Dalot, the match-winner, shared the praise with a message that hailed Amrabat as a 'beast' for his dominant display.