Manchester United eye move for former Premier League midfielder with £9 million release clause: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined Everton in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. According to talkSPORT, the Nigerian midfielder will be available in the transfer market this summer at a lower price due to Leicester's relegation.
Everton and Manchester United were also eager to sign the 28-year-old last summer as a free agent. However, Wilfred Ndidi signed a new three-year deal with the Foxes after helping Leicester City win the Championship title.
Nonetheless, after finishing 18th in the Premier League last season, the Foxes have been relegated again to the second tier of English football. As a result, the two English clubs have renewed their interest in the Nigerian midfielder, who is expected to have a release clause of £9 million.
Wilfred Ndidi joined Leicester City from Belgian side KRC Genk in January 2017. Since then, he has played a vital role at the club, thanks to his tactical intelligence and defensive skills. In 303 appearances across all competitions, the Nigerian midfielder has scored 18 goals and provided 22 assists.
His current contract keeps him in the East Midlands until the summer of 2027. However, besides the two Premier League clubs, the 28-year-old is also on the radar of Saudi Pro League teams.
Manchester United legend backs Arsenal for the 2025-26 Premier League title
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed Arsenal to win the 2025-26 Premier League title over Liverpool and Manchester City. The former English defender predicted the Gunners as league winners in the last two seasons as well. However, the north London club finished second both times.
Last season, they fell short against Liverpool, who clinched the league with seven matches remaining. Meanwhile, they finished second behind Manchester City in the 2023-24 season. However, Gary Neville is optimistic that Mikel Arteta will lead the Gunners to their first Premier League title in two decades next season.
He said on 'It's Called Soccer' podcast (via the Mirror):
"I've got to go Arsenal again. I've got to double down, haven't I? I've gone there the last two seasons and they finished second in the last three seasons, actually. I didn't back them for the first season, I backed City, but I backed them the last two and I'm going to stick with them."
Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season, where they were defeated by the eventual winners, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, the Gunners haven't secured a major trophy in the past five seasons.