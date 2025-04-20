Manchester United eye surprise move for PL star linked with Liverpool and Arsenal - Reports

Manchester United are eyeing a surprise move for Premier League sensation Eberechi Eze, as per a report from Goal. Both Liverpool and Arsenal were fighting for the signature of the English international, as per Six Sports. However, the fight looks more intense with United joining the party.

Eze, who currently plays for Crystal Palace, has been a standout performer for his team. He has delivered 18 goal contributions in 36 matches across all competitions. That includes seven goals and 11 assists.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Eze is also comfortable operating as a left winger or a left midfielder. In fact, in his career so far, he has been deployed mostly as an attacking midfielder - 133 games. As a left midfielder he has operated 55 times and on the left wing on 25 occasions.

Eze has played 160 games for Crystal Palace and has scored 33 goals in the process, while also assisting 28 times. His versatility has helped him in becoming one of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal's main targets in the upcoming summer window.

The United supremo Ruben Amorim prefers setting up his team in a 3-2-4-1 formation. Due to the unavailability of proper No. 10s in his squad, at times he has been forced to use a winger like Alejandro Garnacho in that position.

Bruno Fernandes complements Garnacho on the pitch by performing the duties of the other No. 10. However, the presence of a pacey and skilful player like Eberechi Eze will help elevate the creation of chances by United.

Manchester United have suffered attacking third woes this season

Manchester United have not had the best attacking thirds in recent times. Specially this season, they have lacked venom in terms of goal-scoring. If solely the Premier League is taken into debate, Amorim's side have scored just 38 goals in 32 fixtures.

Moreoever, none of their forwards have been prolific in front of goal. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have scored three goals each in the competition. Adding to Amorim's misery, it is in fact skipper Bruno Fernandes who leads United's goal-scoring charts with eight goals.

At this juncture, the inclusion of Eze not only offers Manchester United more scoring opportunities, but also enables Amorim to deploy the proper players in suitable positions.

On one hand where Eze can operate behind the centre-forward. On the contrary, he can also fit in on the left midfielder role, which Amorim might delegate to Garnacho, in the Argentine's absence. Moreover, his addition also releases the added pressure from the shoulders of Fernandes, who can then operate more swiftly.

