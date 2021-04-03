Manchester United eyeing a move for Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United are eager to find a backup for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer and believe Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez could be the ideal man for the job.

According to Sport Witness via Sport, the Red Devils remain interested in the Spaniard, who could become a free agent at the end of the current season. Manchester United were eager to secure the player's signature last summer, but Vazquez turned them down, opting to stay at Real Madrid.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu after joining the club as a teenager in 2007. Predominantly a right-winger, Vazquez was remodelled into a right-back by Zinedine Zidane and has already appeared 237 times for Real Madrid in all competitions.

However, Vazquez is currently in the final six months of his contract, and negotiations over an extension have not been fruitful. This has drawn the attention of Manchester United, who remain interested in the player.

Zidane wants Vazquez in the team next season but the Spaniard has turned down the contract placed on the table by Real Madrid. The Los Blancos are currently offering him a three-year deal with a ten percent deduction of his current €3.5m annual wages.

Vasquez, however, believes he deserves more than the deal being offered and is and has refused to commit his future to the club. Manchester United have jumped at the opportunity and could be willing to offer the player the wages he expects since the Spaniard will be available for free at the end of the season.

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs in the running to sign Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vazquez on a free transfer this summer.



{ABC} — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) April 2, 2021

The Red Devils remain interested in signing a new right-back in the hope that this could push Wan-Bissaka to realize his full potential. Manchester United have reaped the benefits of adding Alex Telles to the squad last summer, with Luke Shaw transforming into one of the best left-back in the Premier League due to the competition for a place in the squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aware that he could apply the same strategy to his right-back position. The Real Madrid star’s versatility will be the icing on the cake, but securing his signature might not be a walk in the park.

Lucas Vazquez

Advertisement

Bayern Munich have emerged as the favourites to land the Real Madrid star, much to the agony of Manchester United. The Bavarians are willing to offer the Spaniard a four-year deal with his preferred salary, which is an indication that the Red Devils’ pursuit of Vazquez could end in disappointment.

Bayern are offering Lucas Vázquez a 4-year contract with wages higher than what he currently earns in Madrid. Manchester United, Chelsea and Milan have also made offers for the player. Vázquez will be a free agent in the summer after rejecting Real's contract offer [@abc_es] pic.twitter.com/Zdvs0p3LAH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 3, 2021