Manchester United face anxious wait as star defender limps off injured while on international duty

Manchester United face an anxious wait over the fitness of Raphael Varane. The defender limped off injured during France's 2-1 win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final.

Raphael Varane was taken off at the 43rd-minute mark after he pulled a muscle while running. The 28-year-old was seen applying ice to his right thigh as he was substituted off and replaced by Dayot Upamecano.

The knock will come as a major cause of concern for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also has club captain Harry Maguire on the sidelines.

However, the injury could be minor in nature as neither Varane nor Didier Deschamps mentioned anything about it after France lifted the UEFA Nations League.

According to Sky Sports, Raphael Varane is due to return to the Manchester United training center later this week, and his injury will be assessed.

Varane is one of three superstar players to arrive at Manchester United over the summer. The Red Devils signed the center-back from Real Madrid for a fee of around £36 million.

Since his move to England, the Frenchman has made seven appearances for Manchester United in all competitions.

Manchester United face challenging months following the international break

Manchester United have a tough series of fixtures in the next few months

Manchester United will want all of their star players to be fit as they head into one of the most difficult periods of the season. The Red Devils have challenging games in the Premier League against the likes of Leicester City and Liverpool. They will also take on Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the month.

November does not get any easier for Manchester United as they are scheduled to face the likes of Manchester City, Watford, Chelsea and Arsenal.

In between this grueling run in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have to face Atalanta and Villarreal in the Champions League.

October and November could be make-or-break months for Solskjaer following a run of poor results in the league and cup competitions.

Manchester United have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham United. They also suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Swiss champions BSC Young Boys in the Champions League.

Despite their defeat to Aston Villa and draw against Everton, Manchester United are still just two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

