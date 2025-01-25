Manchester United face fresh competition from Premier League club in race to sign 18-year-old attacking sensation: Reports

According to a report by Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United might face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Tyler Dibling's signature. The 18-year-old has been brilliant for his boyhood club and has drawn attention from clubs in England.

Dibling began his career with Southampton, coming through their youth ranks to make 29 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and two assists. He has enjoyed a breakout season for the Saints, making 24 appearances and contributing all six of his campaign goals.

Southampton are keen to keep hold of the forward after his impressive breakout campaign. He has drawn the attention of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and even RB Leipzig.

The Red Devils view the Exeter-born star as a potential replacement for Alejandro Garnacho if the Argentine is sold this January. Dibling is contracted to the South Coast side until the summer of 2027 and will not come cheap if his numerous suitors want to sign him in this window.

Trending

"We are lucky to have a player like Bruno Fernandes" - Ruben Amorim hails Manchester United captain after Rangers winner

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim hailed club captain Bruno Fernandes after he scored the winner for his side against Rangers in the UEFA Europa League. The midfielder has enjoyed a fabulous time since joining the Red Devils, scoring 88 goals and 77 assists in 265 appearances.

Fernandes joined the Red Devils in January 2020 from Sporting Lisbon for a reported €65 million fee. He has helped the club to the FA Cup and League Cup since he arrived there.

Speaking to the press after his compatriot's late winner against the side from Glasgow in the "Battle of Britain," Ruben Amorim said via FotMob:

"He is a top player and people talk a lot about his frustration and [they] always talk a lot about his arms in the air. Sometimes, it is not a good thing to see, but you have to see the other side. When we are under pressure, he is always the guy that wants the ball, and he is always available. That is so important, especially in the Premier League. Then, he can run, and he runs a lot, he can fight a lot."

The Portuguese tactician concluded, saying:

"He has two sides and I have to help him manage both situations. We are lucky to have a player like Bruno Fernandes. Sometimes, he makes mistakes, like me last week, but he is really important and he has passion. This is so important to be a football player."

Bruno Fernandes has been a bright spot for a disappointing Manchester United team this season. In his 32 games for the club across all competitions, he has scored nine goals and 11 assists. He is contracted to the team until the summer of 2027.

