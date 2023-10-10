Manchester United face transfer battle as Luton Town move ahead of them in race to sign midfielder: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly fallen behind Premier League side Luton Town in the race to sign teenage sensation Oscar Zambrano from LDU Quito in Ecuador. According to the Express, Luton Town are a step ahead of the Red Devils, having sent scouts to watch the youngster as they prepare for a move in January.

The Ecuador under-20 international emerged from the same academy as Moises Caicedo, who recently completed a British record move to Chelsea. As a result, the 19-year-old defensive midfielder has been compared to the former Brighton player.

Zambrano has drawn interest from various clubs across Europe, including Spanish giants Barcelona, who are reportedly keeping tabs on the player's progress. However, the Hatters are seemingly ahead in the race for the midfielder's signature.

Zambrano could move as early as January to Luton Town for a fee of £5 million. As per the aforementioned report, the English outfit attempted to sign the player this summer but failed to get the deal across the line due to a disagreement over add-ons. However, Quito's director, Esteban Paz, left the door open for future negotiations.

So far, the teenager has made 40 senior appearances for his current club, bagging a goal and an assist across all competitions.

"When you can't handle the pressure, don't play here": Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hits out at squad after 2-1 win against Brentford

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United managed a last-gasp victory against Brentford on Saturday (October 7) following consecutive defeats against Crystal Palace (September 30) and Galatasaray (October 3).

Midfielder Scott McTominay (90+3' and 90+7') came off the bench to score twice in injury time after the Red Devils fell behind to Mathias Jensen's first-half goal (26'). Following the match in which Manchester United were far from their best, Ten Hag said (via ESPN):

"When you can't handle the pressure, don't play here. Those players, they are so experienced. These are such high-quality players so they have to take responsibility."

"In football it is eat or get eaten. Too many times in the first half of this season we got eaten by opponents who are more hungry. This can't be. It has to go away. Every player has to deliver that in every second he is on the pitch."

The Red Devils are currently placed 10th in the Premier League table, having managed 12 points from their first eight matches. Erik ten Hag's side will face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on October 21 after the international break.