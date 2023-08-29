Manchester United facing potential blow as Andre Onana makes Cameroon U-turn ahead of 2024 AFCON

Manchester United face a potential blow after Andre Onana was named in the Cameroon squad, just eight months after he retired from international football following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Onana featured for Cameroon in their opening game against Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the game ended in defeat for the African side, with the 27-year-old being dropped for the following game after a falling out with manager Rigobert Song.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper was sent home before Cameroon's final group-stage game against Brazil. Despite pulling off a shock upset, they failed to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages.

Onana subsequently retired from international football, having made 34 appearances for his nation.

Fast forward eight months later and things appear to have changed. The United shot-stopper has now been included in Cameroon's 24-man squad to face Burundi for their final African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on September 12.

Cameroon are currently second in their group with four points, having played two games. In order to qualify for next year's AFCON, they need a minimum of a point against Burundi.

If Cameroon were to qualify, Andre Onana is likely to miss several fixtures between January 13 and February 11, depending on how far his national side progresses in the tournament.

This would be a massive loss for Manchester United. The Red Devils' No.2 goalkeeper Dean Henderson is set to join Crystal Palace while Tom Heaton has only made three appearances over the past two years.

Former Premier League star tips Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana to be signing of the season

Former Premier League goalkeeper David James has recently tipped Andre Onana to be the 2023-24 signing of the season.

Onana made headlines this summer after replacing Manchester United legend David de Gea as the club's No.1 goalkeeper. The Red Devils signed the 27-year-old from Inter Milan on July 16 for £43.8 million on a five-year deal.

The Cameroon international was acquired due to his shot-stopping abilities as well as his exceptional distribution. He has made three Premier League appearances so far this season, keeping one clean sheet.

David James told GGRecon (via UtdDistrict):

“Regarding which player I believe will be the signing of the season, I’m going to go for André Onana. I studied him last season and I just believe that he could completely transform Manchester United, even though I’ve backed them to finish sixth in the Premier League this season."

"I don’t believe their issues lie with the goalkeeper, it’s an outfield problem, so I believe that Onana will enhance Manchester United’s team. In a very paradoxical way, his improvement will highlight the failings that Manchester United have outfield.”

Onana will next be in action for the Red Devils on September 3 when they face Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.