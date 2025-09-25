Manchester United failed with €30 million offer to sign 22-year-old Bundesliga goalkeeper before Senne Lammens transfer: Reports

Manchester United launched a bid late in the summer transfer window to sign Eintracht Frankfurt keeper Kaua Santos. According to German outlet Bild (via Goal), the Red Devils offered €30 million for the Brazilian shotstopper but their approach was turned down by the German side.

Goalkeeper was identified as a key option to address in the window for Ruben Amorim's side. Alongside Santos, Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez was also in consideration but they eventually signed Belgian Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for a package worth £21 million. Later, Andre Onana left on loan to join Turkish side Trabzonspor. Altay Bayindir has started in goal for all five of their league games to date, with Lammens yet to feature for the side.

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Frosche was keen to reject any offers for Santos, who is valued at around €60 million by the club. Further, the report claims that the player is also keen on remaining with the German side.

He made 14 appearances last season, keeping three clean sheets before suffering a long-term knee injury back in April. The 22-year-old returned to the starting lineup last week against Union Berlin and is expected to be their starter between the sticks going forward.

Manchester United open to letting three star players leave for free in the summer: Reports

Manchester United are willing to let the contracts of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia expire in the summer, allowing the trio to leave for free. According to the Sun, the Red Devils are keen on cutting their wage bill to allow them to pursue Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Casemiro joined the side in the summer of 2022 for £70 million from Real Madrid. The Brazilian had a strong start to his career at Old Trafford but has struggled in recent times. He is also one of the club's highest earners, reportedly making £300,000 a week.

Sancho has not made an appearance for the first team in over two years. After a £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund, the winger fell out of favour with former manager Erik ten Hag. He has had loan spells at Dortmund and Chelsea and is currently at Aston Villa.

Finally, Tyrell Malacia is also expected to be let go by Manchester United. The left-back has had a forgettable time with the club, struggling to find fitness since his £13 million move from Feyenoord. He has made just 47 appearances in his three years with the club.

United's interest in Baleba is well-known, with the club looking to sign the Cameroonian in the summer. However, having already spent over £200 million on three new attackers, they could not green-light a move for the midfielder.

