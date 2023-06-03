Manchester United fan arrested at Wembley after vile ‘public order offence’ involving Liverpool insult

A Manchester United fan was arrested at Wembley due to a vile insult at Liverpool regarding the 1989 Hillsborough disaster. A social media account brought the matter to the public eye with their post.

London's Metropolitan Police Service confirmed that the man has been arrested due to the offense.

97 fans died during the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in what is one of the saddest tragedies in football history. While the Merseysiders and Manchester United have always had a great footballing rivalry, the fan's latest action was tasteless. He has been punished for his actions as well.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher criticized Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently criticized Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea for his performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

United lost the game by a score of 2-1. Ilkay Gundigan scored a stunning opener within 13 seconds. Bruno Fernandes equalized in the first half. Gundogan, though, struck again in the second half.

De Gea's role in Gundigan's second goal was questionable. He could have done nothing in the first goal as it was a perfect volley from Gundogan. The German, however, didn't catch his second volley well and de Gea was beaten on goal rather easily.

Carragher lambasted de Gea for his role in the goal. The former central defender took to Twitter to write:

"DDG is a big problem for Man United, is fixing that position more important than them signing a striker."

This is not the first time this season that de Gea has made a high-profile error between the sticks. He made a poor mistake against Sevilla in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Manchester United crashed out of the competition as a result.

The Spaniard also conceded questionable goals against West Ham United earlier in the season. Whether United sign a goalkeeper in the summer remains to be seen.

De Gea hasn't been consistent between the sticks. Despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove this term, he has often made poor errors that have cost the team.

