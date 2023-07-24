Manchester United fan and TV star Rachel Riley sets world record by copying Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi goal celebrations

TV star Richel Riley, who also happens to be a Manchester United fan, set a new world record as she copied both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's goal celebrations.

Riley collaborated with 500 fans to create the largest synchronised goal celebration. The TV star did the ace as England beat Haiti at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup that's taking place in Australia and New Zealand.

Riley performed her act at the famous Wembley Stadium's BOXPARK that has been renamed "WeetaBOXPARK" during the Women's World Cup. Among her celebrations were Cristiano Ronaldo's siuuu, Lionel Messi's two fingers pointing towards the sky and Peter Crouch's robot dance.

Speaking on the same, Riley said (as per The Sun):

“As a nation, we all love a good goal celebration – it unites us in support. This record break was the perfect way to bring football fans together to have some fun and show the Lionesses and how proud we are of them.

"I learnt a lot during my time on Strictly, but this routine was a different dance sequence altogether – I hope I did Crouchy proud!"

Cristiano Ronaldo once said Lionel Messi is among the best players he has seen

During their legendary careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have blessed fans with countless memorable on-field duels, mainly during their time as La Liga rivals.

Nevertheless, the two legends share enormous respect for each other and have always had great things to say about the other. In his Piers Morgan Uncensored interview last year, Ronaldo was asked whether Messi was the best player he has ever seen.

The Portugal captain replied in the affirmative (via SPORTBIble):

“Probably (Messi), yes. Him (and) Zidane probably - that I have played and fought with.”

He continued about the Argentine:

“Amazing player; he is magic. As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years. we share. So, I have a great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of his in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a teammate."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dazzled European football over the last 15 years. However, they're no longer in the continent, with the Portuguese plying his trade for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, while Messi has joined MLS side Inter Miami.