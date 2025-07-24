  • home icon
Manchester United fans not allowed to print Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 other club legends' names on shirts ahead of 2025/26 season

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Jul 24, 2025 20:15 GMT
Manchester United fans (Image via Getty)

Manchester United fans have been banned from printing club legends Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Eric Cantona's names on the shirt. The report comes after the Red Devils released their official home and away kits for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Manchester United's pre-season tour is set to begin on Saturday, June 26. The Red Devils will clash against West Ham United before facing Bournemouth (July 30) and Everton (August 3). Ahead of the pre-season tour, the official home and away kits for the 2025-26 season were made available for fans to buy. However, a fan pointed out that the names of certain legends cannot be printed on the new kit.

According to X user @SmnLlyd5 (h/t SPORTBible), Manchester United fans are not allowed to print the names of legends Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Eric Cantona on the official shirts. The user claimed he took his son to the official store to purchase a kit and shared an image of their shirt printing policy. In the post dated July 24, he wrote:

"Took my son for his new shirt the other day. Had no idea the club weren’t allowed to print Cantona, Beckham or Ronaldo on shirts."
According to Manchester United's shirt printing policy, the English giants are not allowed to use certain names due to licensing restrictions. These restrictions specifically prohibit the printing of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Eric Cantona on the shirts.

New Manchester United signing Bryan Mbeumo reveals how his first football shirt had Cristiano Ronaldo's name on the back

Ronaldo - Source: Getty

In an interview with the Manchester United media, their new signing Bryan Mbeumo mentioned how he wore Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt as a child. Mbeumo joined the Red Devils from Brentford for a reported £65 million with £6 million in bonuses. He signed a five-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

Speaking about sporting Ronaldo's shirt, Mbeumo said (via Manchester Evening News):

"My first top was one with Ronaldo behind [on the back]. It changed the time. When I was really young, the two best footballers were Ronaldo and Messi. When I was growing up, Neymar. After that, it was Eden Hazard."

The Cameroon international added:

"My dream was to become a football player and play for one of the biggest teams in the world. But when you’re actually doing it, it’s completely different."

Cristiano Ronaldo is often considered among the greatest legends of Manchester United. The legendary Portuguese's rise to fame came in his first stint at the club, between 2003 and 2009, under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson. He returned to Old Trafford in 2021 once again, before leaving in 2022 after a reported fallout with then-coach Erik ten Hag.

