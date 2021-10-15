'This is what players do when they play in their best positions'- Manchester United fans urge Solskjaer to deploy first-team star in different role

Manchester United fans believe midfielder Fred has struggled at Old Trafford because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played the Brazilian out of position. The 28-year-old has been heavily criticized for his performances for the Red Devils this season.

Fred was deployed in a more advanced position in midfield by Brazil manager Tite against Uruguay on Thursday night. The Manchester United midfielder played alongside Liverpool star Fabinho, who was deployed as a deep-lying midfielder.

Fred was therefore given the license to venture forward. He provided a brilliant assist for Neymar in the eighth minute of the game and went on to put in a fantastic display in Brazil's 4-1 victory over Uruguay. This has led Manchester United fans to believe Fred is being played out of position by Solskjaer.

'This is what players do when they play in their best positions. Fred is a terrible CDM but a decent CM," said a Manchester United fan on Twitter.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Fred picked up a pretty special assist for Brazil last night.Maybe Fred needs to be let loose creatively rather than playing him in CDM? Fred picked up a pretty special assist for Brazil last night.Maybe Fred needs to be let loose creatively rather than playing him in CDM?

20LEGEND @20LEGEND__ Fred fantastic for Brazil again:1 assist

7 accurate long balls

93% pass accuracy

5 ground duels won

3 tackles

2 interceptions

2 clearances.Absolutely can’t be that international level is different from the level of the EPL, it must be that United are “holding him back.” Fred fantastic for Brazil again:1 assist

7 accurate long balls

93% pass accuracy

5 ground duels won

3 tackles

2 interceptions

2 clearances.Absolutely can’t be that international level is different from the level of the EPL, it must be that United are “holding him back.”

Positivity MUFC @PiyushPMUFC Fred gets a lot of stick at United and rightly so because he plays in a role which doesn't suit him really but apparently people just ignore his good performances for Brazil where he plays next to DM (this suits him).He made a brilliant assist yesterday 👍 Fred gets a lot of stick at United and rightly so because he plays in a role which doesn't suit him really but apparently people just ignore his good performances for Brazil where he plays next to DM (this suits him).He made a brilliant assist yesterday 👍

Fred's mistake against Everton in the lead up to the Toffees' equalizer against Manchester United in their 1-1 draw with Solskjaer's side resulted in the 28-year-old being slammed by fans and pundits.

Manchester United's decision not to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder in the summer baffled fans. Fred, Scott McTominay, and Nemanja Matic have put in a number of sub-par performances this season. Solskjaer could therefore prioritize the signing of a defensive midfielder in January.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie

Atalanta BC v AC Milan - Serie A

Manchester United are rumored to be keen to sign AC Milan star Franck Kessie. The Ivorian has less than a year remaining on his current contract with the Serie A club and has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension.

Manchester United believe they will be able to sign Kessie for a bargain price in January as he enters the final six months of his contract. Kessie's power, work rate, physical presence and tenacity make him the ideal replacement for Fred and Scott McTominay in defensive midfield.

Also Read

The lack of a top-quality defensive midfielder has impacted Manchester United in several matches this season. The club will therefore be forced to sign a midfielder in January if they want to challenge for trophies during the second half of the season.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian