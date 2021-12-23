"Manchester United fans and board won't be happy" - Alan Hutton on Englishman's plan to leave to the club

Former Scottish defender Alan Hutton has given his opinion on Jesse Lingard's situation at Manchester United. The Englishman is heading into the final six months of his contract with no progress on a new deal at the club.

Lingard has barely featured for Manchester United under both Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and new manager Ralf Rangnick. The midfielder's career has come to a standstill since his decision to remain at the club, rather than go out on loan in the summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Alan Hutton discussed Lingard's situation at Manchester United. The former defender seemed to criticize the club's handling of the midfielder. He said:

"The loan move to West Ham got him back out there on the pitch, and back in that England squad. Now that he’s 29, he’ll be looking for that last big contract. It doesn’t really surprise me that he’s wanting to run that contract down at Man United. There will be teams desperate to get him in the summer."

“With no fee involved in the summer, he and his agent can maximise that signing-on fee or his wages, or whatever. I get why he’s doing it, but the Man United fans and board won’t be happy. They’re losing a valuable player for free, so that won’t go down too well. But as an ex-footballer, I understand why he’s doing it."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive



(Source: 🚨 Jesse Lingard is now expected to stay at Manchester United in January to fight for his place under new manager Ralf Rangnick.(Source: @David_Ornstein 🚨 Jesse Lingard is now expected to stay at Manchester United in January to fight for his place under new manager Ralf Rangnick.(Source: @David_Ornstein) https://t.co/7Tj3xBI9BN

Lingard shone on loan at West Ham United during the second-half of last season. As a result, many believed the midfielder would secure a move back to the London club ahead of the 2021-22 season. However, the Englishman chose to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place, which has evidently been the wrong decision.

Lingard seemingly not in Rangnick's plans at Manchester United

Jesse Lingard has barely featured for Manchester United this season

Lingard has only managed 24 minutes of Premier League football under Ralf Rangnick during this campaign. The Englishman has not been able to establish himself in the starting XI so far this season. New manager Rangnick has preferred to start Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford instead.

Lingard would be wise to push for a move away from Manchester United in January, rather than stay and fight for his place. Rangnick evidently does not seem to have the midfielder in his plans going forward. The Englishman has been linked with a move to Newcastle as the club look to begin a new era under their new ownership.

Also Read Article Continues below

utdreport @utdreport #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @UnitedStandMUFC] Newcastle have contacted Jesse Lingard but he is not interested in a move in January and wants to fight for his place at #mufc Newcastle have contacted Jesse Lingard but he is not interested in a move in January and wants to fight for his place at #mufc #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @UnitedStandMUFC]

Edited by Parimal