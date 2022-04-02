"It won't happen in our stadium with the Red Army" - Manchester United interim Manager comments on Harry Maguire getting booed at Wembley

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has defended captain Harry Maguire, stating that he "didn't understand what was going on at Wembley" after the defender was booed by his fans.

The interim Red Devils manager has claimed that the 29-year-old is a very important player for the club, and is confident that the jeering will not happen at Old Trafford. This comes despite the fact that Maguire was sarcastically cheered off in the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid in March.

Maguire is set to lead Manchester United out against his former club Leicester City on Saturday. During Rangnick's pre-match press conference, the German was asked by The MEN if he had spoken to Maguire, to which he said:

"Not yet, but I speak regularly since I'm here. He knows my position towards him, he's been a very valuable player, and the captain of the team and the club, and also my captain.

"I didn't understand what was going on at Wembley, but I'm pretty sure it won't happen in our stadium with the Red Army behind the team and the club also behind the captain."

Rangnick states Harry Maguire is a "very important player" for Manchester United

England manager Gareth Southgate was furious with the reaction towards Maguire against Ivory Coast at Wembley. He pointed out that the centre-back was a key member of the Three Lions team during their 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final and Euro 2020 final runs.

Rangnick stated:

"He's a very important player. He's been playing well for Manchester United and fog land the last couple of years. Southgate said something after the game and Harry Kane. I didn't watch the game but I heard what had happened before the game there after they announced the starting line ulineupicult to understand.

"I don't speak to them in person but I'm pretty sure that this will not happen in our stadium. For it to happen in an international game before an international game is pretty unusual."

Rangnick was also quick to defend other players who he feels have been unfairly criticized at the club, including Fred and Scott McTominay, to which he replied:

"I don't think this is a personal thing, it hasn't anything to do with Harry himself, we know there are one or two players who have been criticized the last few months. For example, Fred, a very important player for this team, playing regularly for the team and Brazil, I watched his game and he did well.

"Maybe it's still got to do with the high expectations around this club and people tend to compare with former players and legends. Fred, Scotty, and Harry are important players and players with the right attitude."

Maguire's captain at international level, Harry Kane, also voiced his displeasure at the booing. Kane did so via Twitter, posting soon after the game ended.

