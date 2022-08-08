Manchester United fans fight against each other at Old Trafford during Brighton loss as footage emerges

Manchester United lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League season opener and the frustration reflected on the fans in the stands.

Manchester United played their first match under new manager Erik ten Hag on Sunday (August 7). The game, though, did not go according to plan as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.

Pascal Gross combined with former Red Devils forward Danny Welbeck to give the Seagulls the lead in the 30th minute. The Germany international took just nine minutes to net his second goal of the afternoon and double the visitors' lead.

An own-goal from Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the second gave Ten Hag's side a ray of hope. However, it was not to be as Graham Potter and Co. held on to their one-goal lead.

Ten Hag's tenure as Manchester United manager thus got off to a disappointing start. It is worth noting that Sunday's result saw Brighton win at Old Trafford for the first time in their history.

These are challenging times for the Red Devils, who also failed to finish in the top four last season. Fans have been frustrated with the club's situation for a while now and it only appears to be getting worse.

A shocking video of Manchester United fans fighting each other in the stands during the team's defeat to Brighton has now emerged on social media. Two supporters can primarily be seen brawling in the clip.

The video was posted on Twitter by someone with the username SOFI, who wrote:

"Never thought we would see this day when United fans fight each other. Arguments do happen among United Fans. But this has hit a new low."

A third person appeared to calm the situation by separating the two brawling supporters in the video. More people can be seen joining in as they try to put an end to the altercation.

Manchester United face Brentford in their next match

The Red Devils will be hopeful of bouncing back from their defeat to Brighton in their next match. They are scheduled to face Brentford away from home on Saturday (August 13).

Like Ten Hag's side, Brentford failed to win their season opener on Sunday. The Bees, though, earned a point as they played out a 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gave the Foxes a two-goal lead. However, Thomas Frank's side brought the game back to square one, courtesy of goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva.

