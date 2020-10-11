Manchester United fans pick Donny van de Beek as the best signing of the summer 

After Manchester United signed five players during the summer transfer window, fans of the club have selected Donny van de Beek as the best new arrival at Old Trafford.

United had a largely forgettable summer and spent most of the window chasing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, a pursuit that ultimately proved futile as the England international remained in the Bundesliga.

For the first two months of the window, Donny van de Beek, who was signed from Ajax, was the only arrival at Manchester United as the English club dilly-dallied with their other transfer targets.

With time running out to strengthen key areas, Manchester United made as many as four signings on deadline day as Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani and Facundi Pellustri all arrived with hours to spare before the transfer window closed while a deal was also agreed for Atalanta youngster Amad Diallo.

Nevertheless, Manchester United's transfer business during the summer failed to impress most fans.

When asked to respond on how happy they were on a scale of 1-10 with United's summer activity, over a quarter of all responders selected one. Just 17% selected six and above which was indicative of how poorly the club's business has been perceived by fans.

The survey by MEN also asked fans to pick who they thought was the club's best signing this summer. An overwhelming percentage of fans picked Donny van de Beek as the player who has the best chance to succeed at the club.

Over 52% of fans picked the former Ajax man to outshine other new arrivals at Manchester United, with Alex Telles (24%), Edinson Cavani (16%), Amad Diallo (5%) and Facundo Pellistri (3%) picking up the remainder of the fans' votes.

Advertisement

Would Donny van de Beek help solve Manchester United's issues?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

While Donny van de Beek might be an undeniably good player, he may not be the instant saviour that Manchester United are craving for.

At 23, he is still short of the requisite experience at this level while it can also be argued that Solskjaer is already well-covered in the middle of the park.

Indeed, the fact that the Manchester United manager has not been overly reliant on Donny van de Beek so far this season suggests that the player may not yet be integral to his plans.

With players like Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic and Fred already present, the Red Devils have a well-stocked midfield, but it is in other areas like defence where concerns remain.

Cavani is short of match fitness, having not played a competitive fixture for over seven months, and the fact that United failed to address most of their issues could come back to haunt them this season.