Manchester United fans send message to the club as Mason Greenwood decision edges closer

Manchester United fans have displayed their massive censure towards Mason Greenwood's potential return to the playing team.

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United in January of last year. He was arrested on charges of attempted rape, controlling, and coercive behavior, with audio and images released on social media of an alleged sexual attack.

A full-fledged investigation was launched against the 21-year-old. Consequently, in February of this year, all the charges against the English attacker were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

"A combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction," said the statement released by the Prosecution Service.

As a result, Manchester United announced that they'll perform their investigation around Greenwood. It's been six months since the investigation started, and the Red Devils have consulted on the situation with their stakeholders, including coaches and players.

However, the decision is getting delayed because the club has been waiting to consult its female players, who are currently at the Women's World Cup.

Consequently, following the long-standing protests against the Glazers, the Red Devils supporters have now called for protests against Mason Greenwood.

"Don't leave the decision up to the women's team, you spineless, motherless f***s," fans chanted.

Before the Red Devils locked horns against Wolves in the first matchday, fans came forward to protest against the English attacker. The protesters mostly included female Manchester United supporters, who were not in favor of Mason Greenwood's return to the playing team.

