Manchester United fans turn against Red Devils star as they loudly cheer him being substituted during defeat to Bournemouth

Manchester United put on another disappointing performance as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth in their Premier League meeting. The Red Devils were thoroughly outplayed and outperformed by the Cherries at Old Trafford, and the fans made their feelings known to certain players.

Coming off the back of a 2-1 win over Chelsea on the same ground, Manchester United were expected to run away with three points once again. Their opponents, Bournemouth, have struggled for much of the season so far and are in the bottom half of the standings.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opted to make two changes to the side that defeated the Blues on Wednesday (December 6). French striker Anthony Martial was handed a start at the expense of Rasmus Hojlund, while Sergio Reguilon started in place of the injured Victor Lindelof.

Martial had a game to forget for the Red Devils as he was largely anonymous from the start of the game. The 28-year-old attempted only one shot in his time on the pitch and failed to add to his solitary strike so far this season. The Frenchman could only complete 19 out of 25 attempted passes and lost possession on 12 occasions.

Ten Hag saw enough after 56 minutes to haul off the unimpressive striker and replace him with £70 million striker Hojlund. The former AS Monaco player was cheered off the pitch by his own fans, who were happy to see him taken off by the manager after an uninspiring showing (via GOAL).

Fabrizio Romano reported that Martial is one player with whom Ten Hag is satisfied and that he remains in the manager's plans. The body language of the Frenchman, however, looks like that of someone who would rather be elsewhere.

Manchester United set for crunch week in all competitions

After losing at home to Bournemouth for the first time in their history, Manchester United must find a way to respond. The Red Devils will have a chance to deliver a fitting response when they welcome German champions Bayern Munich to Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United must win against the Germans to keep any hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages of this season's UEFA Champions League. Their opponents have already been injured following their 5-1 humbling earlier today in the Bundesliga at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

After they face Thomas Tuchel's side, the Red Devils will make the trip to Merseyside next weekend, where they will face Liverpool. The Reds are top of the league standings for the first time this season after their dramatic win over Crystal Palace, and would take some stopping.