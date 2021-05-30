Manchester United favour a move for Jadon Sancho over his talented England teammate - Reports

Manchester United have been making waves recently as they continue to be linked with an ever-expanding list of players. It is no surprise since they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and are looking to improve after their Europa League loss to Villareal.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have chosen to prioritize Jadon Sancho as their summer transfer target. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prefers a move for Sancho over Harry Kane, who is thought to be leaving Tottenham this summer following hints he gave in an interview.

Manchester United have successfully qualified for the Champions League and therefore they will be confident in the transfer market. They did lose the Europa League final, though, so they are in need of some new players to strengthen their backbone.

Manchester United must act quick to avoid overspending

The Euros are fast approaching and Jadon Sancho has been featured in England's provisional squad. Given the amount of hype surrounding his name, particularly when he plays for his home country, it's likely that Gareth Southgate will start him.

The Euros will be the perfect time for Manchester United to scout Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane, although they won't be the only clubs. Although Kane has expressed a desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, the Mail report claims that Manchester United would rather sign Jadon Sancho over him.

Jadon Sancho is a must signing for us this summer



• 20/21 — 16 goals and 20 assists

• 19/20 — 20 goals and 20 assists

• 18/19 — 13 goals and 20 assists

• 17/18 — 5 goals and 7 assists



121 goal contributions in 146 games

If Sancho even has a fraction of the summer he is expected to have, then this will inflate his market value. There will be a lot of eyes on this competition, and he will surely shine for the Three Lions. Therefore, playing the long-game with Sancho could end up being risky for Manchester United, for they won't want to spend any more on him than they need to.

Edinson Cavani has signed his contract extension with Manchester United.



The agreement has been completed, Cavani has accepted to stay after Man Utd board and Solskjaer were pushing to keep him.

Edinson Cavani, who is in hot form for Manchester United after scoring in the final, has also extended his contract.