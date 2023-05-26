Manchester United fear star player may be out for a long time after picking up injury against Chelsea - Reports

Manchester United have been dealt a hammer blow as Antony is reportedly set to be ruled out for an extended period. The Brazilian could miss the majority of the summer and return at the end of the pre-season.

As per a report in BBC Sport, the injury for Antony is worse than first feared. He is now set for a lengthy time on the sidelines after being stretchered out in the 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Trevoh Chalobah's tackle saw Antony crash to the ground in the first half and he was in visible pain. Medics were called for quickly and he was taken off the pitch a few minutes later.

Speaking to the media after the match, Erik ten Hag confirmed that the injury was serious. He added that they need to wait for 24 hours before they know the extent. BBC Sport quoted him saying:

"I don't know. I can tell you that it’s serious but we have to wait a minimum 24 hours and then we know probably more about the status of his injury."

Manchester United have sealed the top 4 spot, but still have the all-important FA Cup final against Manchester City next month.

Manchester United have a ready replacement for Antony

Jadon Sancho was switched from the left wing to the right wing immediately after the injury to Antony. The Englishman did well and that saw Marcus Rashford flourish on the left.

Speaking after the match, Erik ten Hag was full of praise for Sancho and claimed that he was delighted with the Englishman's progress. He added that the former Borussia Dortmund star did well and said via BBC Sport:

“He did very well on the right side, and I think he played a very good game today. And I think Jadon Sancho was one of the players who [has made good] progress in this season."

"And there were many players in our squad who made good progress. I think it’s a good base to build further on. He can do both, but I think he prefers to play on the left. But we have seen today he is very good on the right as well.”

Sancho has struggled this season but has still managed five goals and three assists in his 25 Premier League appearances for Manchester United.

