Manchester United finalizing list of players to offload this summer to make room for potential incomings: Reports

Manchester United are finalizing a list of players to offload this summer to make room for potential new arrivals and comply with UEFA's financial sustainability rules, as per Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are understood to have identified several sellable players and are looking to raise funds with their sale. The club's manager, Erik ten Hag, has made it clear that his priority for the summer transfer window is to bring in a striker, but it appears that United are also planning to add other players by offloading some from the current roster.

United signed Real Madrid legend and serial winner Casemiro this summer, who has immediately impacted the team's defense. In the attacking line, Ten Hag signed Dutch international Wout Weghorst on a season-long deal.

One of the biggest departures could be that of Harry Maguire. Since the arrival of Ten Hag at the club, the English defender has spent most of the time on the bench and is reportedly one of the players that could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

The club signed the 29-year-old in 2019 for a staggering £70 million. Since then, Maguire has been a regular in the team, but with the Dutch manager's focus on a different style of play, it is believed that Maguire's time at United could end.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Ten Hag: "He [Maguire] has to fight for his position." Ten Hag: "He [Maguire] has to fight for his position." #MUFC 🚨 Ten Hag: "He [Maguire] has to fight for his position." #MUFC 🔴

Maguire has made only 16 appearances for Manchester United in the ongoing season across all competitions. His staggering wages and dwindling game-time opportunities could force the two parties to discuss his future at the club.

Anthony Martial could be another big star to be leaving United after spending eight years at the English club. The French international has had persistent injury issues, making him a liability on the bench.

The club's fans will be keen to see transfer activity in the summer as United walk the path of a complete overhaul of the squad under the Dutch manager. While the departure of some key players may be a cause for concern, the club will hope that any new arrivals can bring a fresh dynamic to the squad and help propel them back to the top of the English game.

Fans hail Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes as he completes three years at Manchester United

Manchester United fans hailed Bruno Fernandes as he celebrates three years at the club. The 28-year-old arrived at Old Trafford for a reported fee of €80 million after a successful stint at Portuguese club Sporting CP.

B/R Football @brfootball



He has 101 goal contributions since then Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United three years ago today.He has 101 goal contributions since then Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United three years ago today.He has 101 goal contributions since then 🎯 https://t.co/0ZcccYaJPt

The Portuguese international has been a standout performer since joining United, scoring 56 goals while providing 45 assists in 155 games in all competitions.

His impressive form has been recognized on multiple occasions, having been named the Premier League Player of the Month four times. With his creative flair, leadership qualities, and goal-scoring ability, Fernandes has quickly become a favorite and a key player in the Manchester United squad.

Here are some of the fan reactions as Bruno completes three years at Manchester United:

` @reddevil2361 @premierleague @EASPORTSFIFA @B_Fernandes8 @ManUtd My man came from Portuguese league and hit the ground running from first game. Already a club legend and best midfielder to grace the league @premierleague @EASPORTSFIFA @B_Fernandes8 @ManUtd My man came from Portuguese league and hit the ground running from first game. Already a club legend and best midfielder to grace the league

Matty @_MDB99 @premierleague @EASPORTSFIFA @B_Fernandes8 @ManUtd In my opinion, Man Utd best signing since Sir Alex Ferguson departed the club back in 2013 @premierleague @EASPORTSFIFA @B_Fernandes8 @ManUtd In my opinion, Man Utd best signing since Sir Alex Ferguson departed the club back in 2013

