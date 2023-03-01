Manchester United finally complete deal for sought-after wonderkid after waiting 4 weeks for FIFA clearance: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly completed the signing of teenager Gabriele Biancheri from Cardiff City.

Biancheri is one of the most highly-rated kids in the United Kingdom and had several clubs, like Chelsea, chasing his signature. However, the Red Devils have beaten the competition to sign him.

The Daily Mail reported that the club were made to wait to finalize the transfer as clearance from FIFA and the necessary paperwork had somewhat delayed the transfer by four weeks.

The 16-year-old will join the club as a scholar before penning a long-term professional contract when he turns 17 in September. Manchester United's Professional Development Phase coach David Hughes might have had a role to play in Biancheri's move as he worked as Cardiff's academy chief until last year.

Biancheri recently took to social media to express his excitement at the move. He said:

“After more than 9 years my time with Cardiff has come to an end. I’d like to thank all of my coaches for helping me become the player and person I am today and to all my teammates. I’ll forever be thankful for the opportunity I’ve had at this club.”

Biancheri is a Wales under-17 international and rose to fame while playing in Cardiff City’s academy last year. After scoring 17 goals in his first 11 matches of the season for the Under-18s, he was promoted to the Under-21s, where he made his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in December.

The forward, who most often likes to be deployed centrally, is eligible to play for Wales, England or Italy.

Former Manchester United player tips club youngster to win Ballon d'Or

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker has claimed that Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Garnacho, who has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Red Devils, has been with the first team this season and has scored twice in 13 Premier League appearances.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parker praised the Argentine youngster and said:

"Garnacho is way better when he is being subbed on than when he is in the starting lineup. It seems like he doesn't have the energy to play 90 minutes, but he is a really talented player. I would even say Ballon d'Or potential but I don't want to put too much pressure on a young lad like him. And he still has a lot to learn but he has a massive potential."

