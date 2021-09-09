"Manchester United are finally ready" - Rooney claims Cristiano Ronaldo makes Red Devils challengers for Premier League title

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney is convinced that Manchester United are serious title contenders following the arrival of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (via Goal), Wayne Rooney believes Cristiano Ronaldo will have a huge impact on Manchester United's season and could help the Red Devils push for the Premier League title.

Manchester United's record goalscorer also believes Cristiano Ronaldo will score a ton of goals as he is still one of the best players in the world. Rooney said:

“What impact will Ronaldo have? An enormous one, I think he’s still one of the best players in the world. I think we’ve seen in the game against Ireland that’s what he does, last couple of minutes he scores two goals, two great headers, so he can have a massive impact on this league.”

“I think United are finally ready to go and challenge for the title, and I really feel they have to this year. [Ronaldo’s] going to be a big player, I think he’ll have very big moments in the season and I’m sure he’ll score a lot of goals.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's summer arrival from Juventus to Manchester United is widely regarded as the biggest transfer this summer. The 36-year-old forward is now in line to make his second debut for the club against Newcastle United this Saturday (11th September).

Wayne Rooney believes Cristiano Ronaldo will help youngsters at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney believes the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United will galvanize the youngsters present at the club. The former United striker believes Ronaldo's mentality can polish young players. Rooney said:

“I follow Manchester United, I want them to do well, and I think it’s great for them that they’ve brought Cristiano back. I think his mentality will rub off on the younger players especially, so I think it’s great timing."

Wayne Rooney has also admitted that the physical nature of the Premier League will be difficult for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the 35-year-old manager believes Ronaldo is already prepared for the challenge and will continue to score goals for Manchester United. Rooney added:

“I think Cristiano will know himself it’s not going to be as simple or as straightforward as it was in Spain or in Italy for him. It’s a physical league, he knows, he’s played in it, so I’m sure he’s prepared and he’s ready to go and score goals again for Manchester United.”

