According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, as reported by the Hard Tackle, Manchester United might have to pay €50 million for Canadian goalscoring phenom Jonathan David.

David has been one of the most lethal goalscorers in Ligue 1 in recent times. In 15 games across competitions for LOSC Lille so far this season, he has scored nine goals and provided three assists.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are on the search for a new attacker after Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with the club was mutually terminated.

Considering Anthony Martial's persistent injury issues, Marcus Rashford is the only reliable goalscorer in Erik ten Hag's ranks.

Hence, adding David is an option that the Red Devils might have to explore. However, they might have to fork out a hefty fee of €50 million.

There is also interest from Newcastle United for the player. To fend that off and seal the Canadian's signature, the United hierarchy will need to break the bank.

Manchester United midfielder Fred is an integral part of Brazil's midfield and is expected to play a crucial role for the Selecao in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In a recent interview with the club's media, Fred revealed his earliest memories of the FIFA World Cup. He said (via the club's official website):

“I remember 2002, I remember something of ’98 but just a little flash, I don’t remember a lot. But, in 2002, I remember I watched every game in Japan. In Brazil, the matches were at five o’clock in the morning so I remember I talked to my father to wake me up to watch every game. So that's my first memory. Yeah, [it was] the best memory because we won the World Cup, so good.”

Speaking about Brazil's World Cup-winning squad in 2002, Fred said:

"I remember everyone, so good. Today, I work with Gilberto Silva. He’s my agent and one guy who won the World Cup, so I talk a lot with him to know, because if you win the World Cup, you know about this. So I talk a lot with him, but I remember, of course, Ronaldo scored in the final. I remember it. Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, there were a lot of players so, Roberto Carlos, Cafu. So I have a lot of heroes from that World Cup.”

Fred featured in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia off the bench.

